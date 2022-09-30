History created in Thane! Patient discharged after first ever successful heart transplant surgery

Representative Photo |

Thane: A 39-year-old ST bus mechanic was discharged from the city hospital today after first ever successful heart transplant surgery. The surgery was completed on August 24 and the patient was under medical supervision for 30 days, informed cardiologist of Jupiter hospital.

The Thane based bus mechanic, named Nirgun Bhikaji suffered a major heart attack that led to heart failure in July. Doctors had confirmed a massive myocardial infarction due to which his heart function was severely compromised, which required a heart transplant immediately.

Nirgun was earlier admitted to the civic-run King Edward Memorial Hospital in July after he suffered a massive heart attack. With his heart condition not showing signs of improvement, he was then referred to Jupiter Hospital for further management.

The Jupiter Cardiology team led by Dr Bhaskar Shah and Dr Nitin Burkule found that only 30 per cent of his heart was functional due to the fact that he could not lie down due to fluid accumulation in his lungs. The team registered him in the government transplant registry.

Cardiologist at Jupiter Hospital, Dr. Nitin Burkule, said, “It is the first heart transplant done in the Thane district. The patient came to our hospital at a very critical stage. While we were medically managing his condition in the ICU, he was immediately put on the list of organ recipients in ROTTO Portal after appropriate investigation.”

He was registered on August 20 and on August 24, he underwent a 10-hour-long heart transplant after a 57-year-old brain-dead woman's family, from Nanavati Hospital, agreed to donate her heart along with her liver, pancreas, two kidneys, tissues, cornea, and bones.

Heart and Lung Transplant Surgeon, Jupiter Hospital, Dr Pravin Kulkarni, added that even he had a very short waiting period and it was extremely difficult for the patient, but the team of cardiologists, immunologists, and nutritionists managed his health well and kept him fit for the transplant.

After close to 30 days in the hospital, Bhikaji regained his strength by following proper nutrition and a physiotherapy regimen. "While he has recovered completely, his family will have to take very good care of infection control back home. Our team has guided and trained the family on home management with the necessary precautions to be taken once discharged, "Dr. Kulkarni added.

Read Also Mumbai: Organs from brain dead city advocate save several lives at 4 hospitals