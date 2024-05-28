Hiranandani Upscale School's Drumming Workshop Strikes A Chord At Annual Art Festival

Against the lively backdrop of Hiranandani Upscale School's annual Art Festival, which kicked off on March 2nd, 2024, at OMR, Chennai, Gershom, a seasoned drummer and esteemed musician, led an enthralling drumming workshop. Drawing students from grades 1 to 5, along with their parents, the event drew a turnout of over 150 participants, poised to embark on an enriching musical journey promising an unforgettable exploration into the heart of musical expression.

The festival's theme, "Exploring the Five Elements Through Art," laid the groundwork for this mesmerizing event, which aimed to familiarize students with the art of drumming, placing emphasis on rhythm, coordination, and musical expression. This transdisciplinary unit aligned seamlessly with the IB Primary Years Program (PYP) theme "How we express ourselves" and ingeniously integrated the sciences of solar, hydro, wind energy, and more. By intertwining drumming with the natural elements, students actively gained a holistic understanding of music as a potent form of self-expression.

As part of a broader initiative, the workshop promoted cultural appreciation and nurtured creativity, echoing the festival's overarching goal. Aligned with the art fest's theme of exploring the five elements through various art forms, drumming served as a unique expression of rhythm intricately tied to sound energy. This connection actively deepened students' appreciation for the interplay between art and the natural world.

During the event, Mr. Sivakumar Srinivasan, Director of Hiranandani Upscale School expressed his sentiments, stating, "Our annual art fest is not just a celebration of creativity; it's a profound initiative aimed at nurturing our students' holistic development. Through the exploration of various art forms and interdisciplinary activities, this festival serves as a platform for our children to unleash their creativity, foster cultural appreciation, and cultivate essential skills for the future. Drumming, as an integral part of our art fest, not only infuses rhythm into our celebration but also symbolizes the heartbeat of our artistic community. It resonates deeply with our theme, connecting us to the essence of music and the pulsating energy of creative expression."

Gershom shared his heartfelt motivation behind the workshop, stating, "Every chord tells a story, and every song is a journey of the heart." The school echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative power of music in touching hearts and inspiring souls.

The workshop hosted by Hiranandani Upscale School was a single-day session, spanning 4 hours. Both students and parents enthusiastically participated, joining Gershom in performing 10 songs. The event unfolded within the spacious confines of Hiranandani Upscale School's auditorium, setting the stage for an immersive musical experience.

Hiranandani Upscale School, established in 2011, is a leading institution in Chennai's educational landscape, renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation. Rooted in the globally acclaimed International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum program, HUS stands as a beacon of holistic education, emphasizing inquiry-based learning and transdisciplinary teaching methodologies. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Surendra Hiranandani, the school has consistently strived to redefine educational paradigms, shaping young minds into confident, empathetic, and globally-minded individuals. With a strong emphasis on academic rigor, personal development, and community engagement, HUS continues to set new benchmarks in educational excellence, preparing students to thrive in an ever-changing world.