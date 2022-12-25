Hindu spiritual leader receives threat call from Dubai, police beef up security at 'Bhagwat Katha' in Kharghar

Kharghar police on Sunday registered a non-cognisable offence against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj, a spiritual leader from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh over the phone to kill him if he speaks against a particular religion.

A week-long Bhagwat Katha is underway at Central Park in Kharghar. According to the police, the call was received on Saturday, and accordingly they approached the police.

Sandipan Shinde, senior police inspector from Kharghar confirmed that Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj received an overseas call on Saturday.

“The caller threatened Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj to refrain from speaking against the Muslim community,” said Shinde, adding that the call was made from Dubai. The caller also advised the spiritual leader that if he did not do so, he would kill him.

'Bhagwat Katha'

A week-long Bhagwat Katha started at Central Park in Kharghar on December 24 and will continue till December 31.

“The call was not especially for the ongoing week-long Bhagwat Katha in Kharghar. It was against Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj. It is a coincidence that he is in the city when he receives the call,” said Shinde.

Now, the police will take permission from the court to initiate an investigation into the alleged threat call.

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up the security at the week-long event underway in Kharghar.