Hindu-Dalit tension growing in state

Mumbai: The police administration is worried about the communal tension in the state. This tension is not only limited to Hindu and Muslim communities, but it is also related to the rising Hindu and Dalit tension incidents.

The presentation made by the police department on law and order in the state before the Central Election Commission on Wednesday has expressed concerns about these growing incidents.

After the BJP and the Shiv Sena alliance government assumed power, the communal incidents are increasing. With respect to Hindu Muslim tension, eight districts are sensitive and with respect to Hindu-Dalit tension, 14 districts fall into the sensitive category. It shows the spread of Hindu-Dalit hatred in the state.

The number of such tension registered cases in 2016 was 2,484 and non-cognizable offences were 5,216. The figures grew to 2,485 and 6,434 respectively in 2018. The worry is like in other states, incidents of Dalits atrocities are rising.

Bhima-Koregao violence has highlighted this tension at a national level. Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra; Latur, Parbhani, Beed and Osmanabad in Marathwada; Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Amaravati and Akola in Vidarbha and Dhule in North Maharashtra have all witnessed crimes against Dalits, which created Hindu-Dalit tensions.

These districts witnessed more than 100 such incidents over the last 3 years. The number of districts where Hindu and Dalit tension is more in number than the districts having Hindu-Muslim tensions.

Hindu-Muslim tension in six districts

The Hindu-Muslim tension is also serious as per the security concern. Aurangabad, Buldhana, Washim, Pune, Thane and Palghar are the six districts which have witnessed more than 300 communal crimes.

The illegal transportation, which generally leads to Hindu-Muslim tension, has also been witnessed in Chandrapur, Nanded, Ratnagiri, Hingoli, Nanded, Jalgao and Nashik.