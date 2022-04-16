'Himalaya ki god me': Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil's memes flood social media after party loses Kolhapur North bypoll

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday became the ruling MVA's target over his earlier comment that if he loses by election in Kolhapur he will leave for the Himalayas. Social media was flooded with memes reminding Patil when he will go to the Himalayas. A huge banner with the words 'Himalaya ki god me' and a picture of Patil in saffron robes emerged during Congress workers' celebration in Kolhapur.

However, Patil put up a brave front and said, "You (the MVA) had a tough time when Satyajeet Kadam contested, what would have happened if I had contested the election."

NCP minister Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter by uploading Patil’s photo showing that he has reached the Himalayas and started meditation. However, Awhad in a tweet said, ‘’Don’t go, come back.’’

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The state NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto tweeted his painting of Patil with a caption ‘’Himalaya ki god me.’’

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, NCP Minister Nawab Malik’s sister Saeeda Khan on Patil’s announcement said , ‘’Only Jumla.’’

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 08:09 PM IST