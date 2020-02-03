Hike education budget for new plans, demand BMC committee members

Mumbai: With recent announcements to start the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board in civic schools, members of the education committee expect a rise in the annual budget. The education committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will announce its education budget for 2020-21 on Tuesday.

Improving infrastructure of BMC schools, conducting teacher training programmes, installing CCTV cameras, initiating interactive outdoor activities, providing digital classrooms and increasing the salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff should be the focus of the education budget, according to members. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, said, “We have plans to revamp and use existing BMC schools which are shut or dilapidated.”

This year, members claim the allocation of funds should increase as there private board schools and digital classrooms to be established. Sheetal Mhatre, member of the BMC education committee, said, “If we want to start ICSE and CBSE board then we have to pay higher salaries to teachers. Teachers of private boards are highly qualified and we need to invest in teacher training.”

Last year, the education budget allocation was Rs 2,733.77 crore. Out of which a budget provision of Rs 24.30 crore was done for the installation of a total 6,666 CCTV cameras in BMC schools. Sainath Durge, education committee member, said, “These CCTV cameras were not installed in all schools despite conducting a tendering process. Where and how did the BMC use the funds allocated for this purpose? We want to know the implementation of funds allocated last year.”

Teachers criticised the BMC for its lethargic attitude on improving school buildings, failing to provide 28 items for free on time and lack of planning in establishing digital teaching-learning. Sanyogeeta Rawat, a teacher of a civic school, said, “We have been complaining for months to improve the state of classrooms, repair and paint damaged ceilings. But the civic education department has turned a deaf ear. We need training on using digital classrooms in an effective way.”

Last year, 28 items like school bags, uniforms, shoes, raincoat, and stationery which are given to students of BMC schools for free were delayed. Mhatre added, “These items are basic requirements of any student. We cannot delay in providing these items as it directly affects the daily functioning of every student.”

Teachers hope the education budget will be in tune with ground realities of BMC schools.