Hijab row: India is a secular country and we should behave accordingly, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka which has now become a national issue, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said such incidents should be avoided which can further divide society.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader at a press conference said, "It’s unfortunate that some people are trying to gain political mileage out of it." "Indian culture and Constitution don't teach us to divide people on caste & religious lines," he added.

The Dy CM also said that India is a secular country and we should behave accordingly.

Mr Pawar's statements come on the day when NCP's city unit held a demonstration in Pune in support of 'hijab' for female Muslim students, amid a controversy over the issue in neighbouring Karnataka.

A number of girls and women held placards with the message 'hijab is our right, hijab is our pride', as part of the demonstration in Phule Wada area here in Maharashtra.

Protests for and against the 'hijab' had intensified in parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday after the state government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges.

NCP's Pune unit president Prashant Jagtap said a Muslim girl at Udupi in Karnataka was hounded by several right wing youths some days back.

Jagtap said the BJP should not bring politics in school and colleges.

A local woman NCP functionary said everyone has the right to wear what they want.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil appealed to political parties against staging protests or disturbing peace for political gains over the 'hijab' row in Karnataka.

The minister said it was "not appropriate" to stage protests in Maharashtra over any issue that has roots in some other state.

Meanwhile, a Karnataka High Court three-judge bench, hearing pleas on the hijab row, today directed the government to reopen schools in the state.

As the bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin began hearing the matter, the Chief Justice told Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi to open schools in the state.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 05:08 PM IST