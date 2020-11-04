High-decibel drama during Arnab's arrest; wife and son booked for assaulting female cop

Mumbai: Even as Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami was being taken by police to Alibaug in connection with the suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik, a fresh case was being registered against him in Mumbai on Wednesday, for allegedly assaulting a police officer. Along with Goswami, his wife, son and two others have been booked as well.

Raigad Police, along with a team from Mumbai Police's CIU, picked up Goswami from his house in Lower Parel,early on Wednesday morning.

The assault case against Goswami was registered on a complaint by Police Inspector Sujata Tanavade of Rasayani police station in Raigad. She alleged in her statement that when they reached Goswami's residence at 7.03am, they were made to wait outside for at least an hour. When Goswami finally opened the door at 8.03am, he allegedly attempted to prevent them from making the arrest, while his wife began recording the developments and Goswami started shouting, the FIR alleges.

When police gave Goswami’s wife an official letter intimating her of his arrest and asked her to sign it, she signed after repeated requests and later, tore the part which had her signature, the officer has alleged in her statement. The officer accused them of pushing police officers and preventing them from doing their duty.

On the basis of her complaint, the N M Joshi Marg police station registered an offence under IPC section 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to Public Property Act, an official said.

There was high drama during Goswami’s arrest, culminating with him being dragged out of his residence and pushed into a police van. The entire episode was recorded on camera. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted and manhandled by the police, and that his son had also been pushed by the police.

Footage aired on Republic TV and social media platforms showed Goswami arguing with a police officer, alleging assault and saying he needed medical aid.

A video showed police officers pulling Goswami out of the door of his flat and requesting him to come out. A few moments later, Goswami was seen getting inside his flat and sitting on the sofa in the hall, and alleging that he and his wife had been assaulted by the police in their residence. Goswami’s wife began recording the incident on her mobile phone.

"Arnabji, chaliye," said a police officer, even as Goswami asked the police for some time to make arrangements for his family. As a verbal altercation between police officers and Goswami ensued, former encounter specialist API Sachin Vaze of the CIU could be heard saying, “You are only causing more trouble for yourself...better you come with us... you have to cooperate with the police." The officer warned Goswami that police would be compelled to use force if he refused to be taken.

With Goswami unrelenting, an officer introduced himself as "DySP Pravin Patil of Raigad Police". He told Goswami he was within his rights to call his advocate, but that he had to go with the police.

After sometime, as Goswami kept arguing and firing a volley of questions, police officials caught him and took him out of his residence and put him into a waiting van.