High Court orders litigant to deposit Rs 1 crore, for granting a hearing

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked a litigant, who wants BMC to convert Wadia Hospital into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, to first deposit Rs one crore. The HC clearly said it will the litigant only after he deposits the amount.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Kamalkishor Tated ordered one Pankaj Phadnis to deposit Rs one crore amount, if he wants his petition be heard.

The judges were dealing with a petition filed by Abhinav Bharat Congress - an unregistered organization, seeking directives to the BMC to take over the Wadia hospital (both for women and children) and convert it into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

The Wadia hospital, however, objected to the demand saying it is already providing facilities for women and children. It also questioned the maintainability of the petition filed by the organisation and Phadnis.

The bench was informed that Phadnis and the hospital trust had fought a legal battle earlier over some professional disputes. It also questioned the locus of Phadnis.

Having considered the submissions, the bench led by CJ Datta ordered Phadnis to deposit the amount first and only then it would proceed hearing his public interest litigation.

Notably, the BMC had last time told the bench that it presently it does not require the facilities at Wadia hospital and would use it whenever required.

The bench was also informed that as of now, 20 beds for children and 50 for women have been reserved for treating Covid-19 patients.