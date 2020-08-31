Hi-tech straddle carrier to speed up Metro work

Mumbai: About 350-kilometres of the metro network is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). To ensure timely completion of this vast network of metro lines & eliminate obstacles, that subsequently delays the project timeline, MMRDA and J Kumar Infrastructure has come up with hi-tech DLT155- straddle carrier. With this carrier up to 160 tonne of structure can be lifted up to a height of 23 metres swiftly.

Mainly while constructing big infrastructure projects telescopic and hydraulic technique accomplished cranes are used. These cranes can be easily moved from one place to another. Also it can be used in smaller work area. However, the usage of hydraulic crane also involves some limitations like on both side, nearly 10 metre empty space is required to raise the crane, constraints due to existing manhole or beneath the ground at a depth of 5-metres comprising water pipelines and sewer line, security point of view restrictions, as per weight different types of cranes need to be used, the cranes also stops working due to small technical glitches. Following this impediments the straddle carrier was inducted.

Besides lifting heavy weight structures at a substantial height, the straddle carrier can be operated horizontally and vertically. The carrier can be kept operational for the entire day that too with less fuel and less manpower. Interestingly, this carrier is South Asia's first carrier. Once the said carrier is placed at the site in one night it can fit two spans, according to the MMRDA.

The straddle carrier leg has a curved structure apart from having rubber wheels, moving trolley, cart traveling system, span variable drive system. With the use of carrier the placing of crane, to keep balanced weight and after completion of work later removing the crane such jobs can be avoided.