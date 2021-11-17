Here’s why 15-car fast locals don’t stop at Jogeshwari, Kandivali

Ever wondered why Western Railway’s (WR) 15-car fast trains don’t halt at Jogeshwari and Kandivali stations? Here’s the answer, and also why platforms of the fast corridor at the four stations between Andheri and Borivali – including Jogeshwari and Kandivali – cannot be extended to accommodate 15-car locals.

Currently, WR is operating 1,367 local services daily. “Of these, 79 are 15-car services (23 slow and 56 fast) and the rest are running with 12 cars,” said a senior WR official, adding that around 20 additional 12-car local services will be converted into 15-car local services soon.

All 56 of these 15-car local services running on the fast corridor of WR do not halt between Andheri and Borivali, including Jogeshwari, Kandivali, Goregaon and Malad because these stations don’t have the facilities to accommodate 15-car fast locals. However, these stations are covered by slow 15-car services.

When Free Press Journal asked why platforms of the fast corridor at Jogeshwari and Kandivali stations cannot be extended, Divisional Railway Manager of WR Mumbai division, GVL Satya Kumar said, “The extension of platforms at Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Goregaon and Malad stations’ fast corridor is not technically feasible in the current situation. However, we are trying our best to introduce more 15-car services on slow corridors between Andheri and Virar, halting at all enroute stations.”

The first 15-car local service was introduced on the suburban section of WR in 2009 on its fast corridor. Later, in June 2021, WR introduced 15-car services on its slow corridor between Andheri and Virar.

Currently, 23 slow services operate between Andheri and Virar on the slow corridor of WR, halting at all enroute stations including Jogeshwari, Kandivali and Goregaon.

“The augmentation will provide additional accommodation to commuters for their convenience and comfort. It will be a huge relief to commuters when the services are opened for all,” the aforementioned officer said.

Increasing the number of 15-car services is an important step towards boosting capacity without increasing the trains. In a 15-car train, under normal conditions, at least 6,000 passengers can travel, unlike a 12-car train in which around 4,000 passengers commute, officials said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:10 PM IST