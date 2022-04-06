Here's what Sharad Pawar discussed with PM Modi in Delhi meeting which lasted for 20 minutes

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of central agencies intensifying investigation against leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

The meeting which lasted for 20 minutes gave rise to speculation as the meeting came amid intensified action by central probe agencies against leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra.

Now, as per the recent update, given by the NCP chief, he discussed the following issues with PM Modi:

The delays in the nomination of 12 members in the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the Maharashtra governor for the last two and half years.

"I Hope PM will take some action," he said.

He also raised the issue of the attachment of properties linked with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.

In his press conference, he also claimed that the MVA government is stable and come back to power after the next assembly elections. He also reiterated that he is not interested to become UPA chairperson.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:42 PM IST