Here's A Guide To Prevent WhatsApp Hacking Scams During Festivities

WhatsApp is a very popular messaging app that many people use worldwide, changing the way we talk to each other. But, with all its convenience, there's a risk of hackers and cybercrimes. Just recently, a yoga teacher from Bandra lost Rs. 1 lakh in a scam involving her WhatsApp account. The yoga teacher has relatives in Chicago, and someone hacked into her relatives' WhatsApp account and messaged her on WhatsApp to deceive her.

According to a cybersecurity expert, hacking WhatsApp is quite easy for criminals. They have a few methods. One way is if someone gets hold of your phone for a couple of minutes and scans a QR code on their phone, they can easily open your WhatsApp on their phone. Another trick is when scammers hack someone's Facebook account, which lets them log into WhatsApp because both are from the same company. The third method is a bit more skilled, the scammers have the ability to hack WhatsApp UPI payments system. They can steal money from your bank account this way.

Hackers often use phishing techniques, sending messages that trick you into clicking on harmful links. These links can install spyware or steal your personal information. Spyware and malware are bad software programs that pretend to be innocent files or apps. Once they're on your device, they can access sensitive information like your messages and personal data.

When hackers get into your WhatsApp, they can do all sorts of bad things. They might scam you, pretend to be you, and ask your relatives or friends for money. They could even blackmail you or someone else because WhatsApp often has personal photos and sometimes even confidential documents. They could misuse your signature on those documents.

Cyber Expert Shares Methods To Avert Scams

The cybersecurity expert suggests some precautions. First, don't give your phone to anyone. Enable WhatsApp's two-step verification feature for extra security. Keep WhatsApp updated to have the latest security and bug fixes. Be careful with messages from people you don't know and avoid clicking on strange links or downloading files. Do not open if messages or links ask for personal or financial info. Also, have strong passwords and security apps on your phone. If you make payments, do it in front, do not give your mobile phone to anyone's hand.

Cyber Expert Mayur Kulkarni said, "Hacking WhatsApp and committing crimes is very easy for scammers or cyber world, but it's a serious issue because so many people use WhatsApp. People should educate themselves to recognize common scams, phishing, and cyberbullying. Be cautious about sharing personal info with strangers. Keep your phone's software, antivirus, and apps up to date. Use strong, unique passwords for your phone and apps."

WhatsApp is great for communication, but watch out for hacks and crimes. Be skeptical of offers that seem too good to be true. If something seems suspicious, it probably is. Being cautious helps protect your privacy and security online.

