Heavy Rains Trigger Tree Mishaps: Motorist Injured In Andheri; Khopoli Man Dies While Clearing Fallen Tree In Khandala Ghat

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continued to wreak havoc across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Tuesday, with separate tree-related incidents reported in Mumbai's Andheri and Khandala Ghat, resulting in one person being injured and another losing his life.

According to NewMinuteNews , a motorist sustained injuries after a large tree suddenly fell on him in Andheri amid incessant rainfall. The incident occurred after the tree, reportedly weakened by continuous rain, collapsed onto the road and struck the rider.

Khopoli, Maharashtra - In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man from Khopoli lost his life while helping clear a fallen tree on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Khandala Ghat.Aman Mujawar and his friends had gone to remove the tree that had fallen on the highway due to heavy… pic.twitter.com/ej0kWzplNm — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 8, 2026

The injured motorist was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the aftermath of the tree fall.

Meanwhile, another video surfacing on social media highlighted a tragic incident from Khandala Ghat on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway.

As per the visuals shared online, Aman Mujawar, a 25-year-old resident of Khopoli, lost his life while helping clear a tree that had fallen on the highway due to heavy rainfall. Aman and his friends had reportedly volunteered to remove the fallen tree to help restore traffic movement.

During the operation, a rope tied to one of the tree branches snapped unexpectedly, causing the heavy branch to swing back and strike Aman forcefully in the stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

The incidents come as heavy monsoon showers continue to lash Mumbai and adjoining regions, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and several instances of trees collapsing.