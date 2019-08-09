Heavy rainfall makes vegetables, fruits and milk unaffordable for average Mumbaikar

After disrupting the normal life and claiming many lives, heavy rain has now affected the supply of vegetables, fruits, milk from various cities in the state to Mumbai. As a result, the prices of the commodities have shot up.

As the roads are blocked due to waterlogging in some parts of the states, vendors are unable to supply vegetables, fruits and milk. D V Ghanekar, managing director of the Kolhapur Zilla Dudh Utpadak Sangha or Gokul, told to Hindustan Times that they supply seven lakh liters of milk to Mumbai and three lakh to Pune. Now this has all come to standstill as the roads from Kolhapur are all closed.

Glimpse of hiked prices

Tomatoes price has increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 80

Green peas price has increased from Rs. 100 to Rs. 160

Pomegranates price has risen from Rs. 100 to Rs. 120

Brinjal price has gone up from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80

Hindustan Times reports that the number of trucks transporting vegetables and fruits has decreased considerably. “We used to get 300 trucks daily, which has decreased to 200,” Sanjay Pansare who is a former director, Agricultural produce market committee (APMC) told Hindustan Times.

He further added that because of floods in Kolahapur, Sangli and other flood-affected areas, they have stopped sending trucks completely.