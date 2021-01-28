Healthcare workers’ turnout dips 10%, 4,430 beneficiaries inoculated on Thursday

There has been a 10 per cent drop in the number of beneficiaries getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at the 11 vaccination centres under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. According to the data, 4,430 of the 7,700 targeted healthcare workers (HCWs) were inoculated in eight sessions of the mass immunisation drive. However, the civic officials are clueless regarding the drop in the number of beneficiaries.

According to the data, the highest number of 728 HCWs was vaccinated at BDBA Hospital, followed by 548 at Rajawadi Hospital, 545 at Rajawadi, 445 at LTMG (Sion), 331 at Seven Hills, 380 at BKC jumbo, 377 at RN Cooper, 270 at Bhabha, 211 at VN Desai and 17 at JJ hospital.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Corporation, said the vaccination drive is functioning smoothly compared to the first three sessions when they were facing problems to inform beneficiaries through Co-Win app. Moreover, they don’t know the reason for low turnout on Thursday, following which they will be inspecting all centres.

“I will be inspecting all centres to know the reason for low turnout and if there is any problem the team is facing,” he said. Moreover, only six minor adverse effects have been reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy Hospital is still facing a shortage of HCWs for COVAXIN as so far only 180 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the last eight sessions. “There is very less awareness about COVAXIN due to which there is debate amongst the HCWs which vaccine they should take,” said a health official.

BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said a meeting will be held to discuss ways to boost numbers so all healthcare staff can get the first of the two shots by February 14. “Most people get a message about the vaccination date at the 11th hour. We will try to improve this,” she said. While BMC isn’t too keen to allow the private sector to vaccinate healthcare workers in the first phase, it has written to them seeking details about infrastructure. “We are awaiting replies from various hospitals,” she said.