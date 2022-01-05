Health infrastructure can crumble due to shortage of doctors in Maharashtra: IMA

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) (HQs) have warned that the health infrastructure can crumble due to the shortage of doctors after falling sick because of overwork amid rising cases. In many big medical colleges/hospitals of the country, large number of medical staff, especially doctors, have been found infected in the third wave.

IMA (HQs) national president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh & Hon secretary general Dr Jayant Lele have suggested state governments and the Centre to focus on the safety of doctors. ‘’The covid duty of resident doctors should not exceed 8 hours per day and 7 days, after which there should be a quarantine of 10 to 14 days in the accommodation prescribed by the hospital. There should also be a provision for taking care of their mental health. In the event of covid duty doctors becoming ill, they should be admitted in the government/private hospitals at the earliest. In case of untimely death, the status of covid martyr and compensation as well as case wise assistance should be arranged,’’ they said.

In a related development, the IMA (Maharashtra) has set up a 13-member state task force to roll out COVID-19 management protocols. "Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State, as a natural & ethical stakeholder, has taken up the challenge to synchronize the covid management all across. It is equally important that skilled professionals should have a key role to play in this mammoth task. IMA Maharashtra State is pleased to announce the IMA (Maharashtra) Covid Task Force with immediate effect, " the IMA said.

Incidentally, the IMA (Maharashtra) appointed Task Force comprises Dr Rahul Pandit and Dr Shashank Joshi who are also members of the Maharashtra Government’s Task Force on COVID 19.

The IMA (Maharashtra) task force shall ensure and roll out the COVID-19 management protocols soon. IMA Maharashtra, having its deepest reach through more than 225 branches, shall propagate the same in all IMA hospitals in the state," said Dr Suhas Pingle, President, IMA (Maharashtra) and Dr Mangesh Pate, its hon secretary.

"We appeal to all IMA members and hospitals to adapt to this novel working method through standardized protocols during this testing time," they further said.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:51 PM IST