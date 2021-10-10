Headless body case: Mumbai police ACP's driver among 2 held

Mumbai police have arrested a constable, who was working as the driver of an ACP of Sion division here, and the former's wife for allegedly killing a man whose headless body was found last month, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shivshankar Gaikwad and his wife Monali, who used to stay at the Worli police quarters, were nabbed late Saturday night, he said.

On September 30, a man's headless body, with burn and cut marks and wrapped in a plastic bag, was spotted in Sector 7 of the Antop Hill area in central Mumbai, not far way from the office of the area's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), the official said.

The hands and legs of the victim were severed and an attempt was made to burn the body, he said.

Later, the crime branch, on the basis of information available and technical evidence, identified the deceased as Dada Jagdale from Solapur.

Based on further probe into the case, the police arrested the constable and his wife for allegedly killing the man, the official said, adding that the deceased's head was yet to be recovered and the motive behind the killing was not ascertained so far.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:41 PM IST