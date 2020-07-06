He will be back: Check out the robotic trolley serving patients in Poddar Hospital in Mumbai

As COVID-19 cases increase, medical personnel and caregivers are increasingly being stretched thin to cover everyone. There is also additional risk of them contacting the virus in such cases.

On Monday, July 6, Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to announce that the GS Ward of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had now introduced a robotic trolley to reach out to those recuperating from the virus, while also reducing the contact of health care staff with COVID-19 infected individuals.