He will be back: Check out the robotic trolley serving patients in Poddar Hospital in Mumbai

As COVID-19 cases increase, medical personnel and caregivers are increasingly being stretched thin to cover everyone. There is also additional risk of them contacting the virus in such cases.
On Monday, July 6, Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to announce that the GS Ward of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had now introduced a robotic trolley to reach out to those recuperating from the virus, while also reducing the contact of health care staff with COVID-19 infected individuals.
"This robot will help us further reduce the quantity of PPEs used during activities as food distribution in covid wards. Technology & innovation is something we’ve relied on in @mybmcWardGS in the covid response battle. I thank @UghadeSharad ji for his commitment on this," he tweeted.
The state Tourism and Environment Minister also shared photos of the trolley as well as photos of the "the air tight mask with N95 filter designed and made locally to be used by ward frontline staff".
The robotic trolley was on Monday introduced to Mumbai's Poddar Hospital and works to distribute food and medicine. It can also be used for collection of waste and so on.
Aditya Thackeray was present digitally for the inauguration of the masks and the launch of the trolley.
Take a look at this video of the robotic trolley:
