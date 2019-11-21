HC restrains Bengaluru daily from using Ramnath Goenka’s name

Mumbai: In an interim order, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday restrained publisher Prashant Goenka and others from using name and image of Indian Express Group founder Ramnath Goenka in his newspaper ‘Sajaga Samachar Parivartan Ka’.

Justice SC Gupte also directed the defendants (Prashant Goenka and others) to not use Ramnath Goenka’s name and image on their websites and social media platforms until further orders.

The court was hearing an infringement suit filed by the Indian Express Group. It said Prashant Goenka was claiming to be late Ramnath Goenka’s grandson and passing off his newspaper as part of the Indian Express Group.

The group sought an order from the court restraining Prashant Goenka from using name and image of its founder in his Hindi newspaper which is circulated in Bengaluru.

Justice Gupte, after hearing brief arguments from both parties, noted that the plaintiff (the Indian Express Group) has prima facie made out a case for interim relief.

“The question before the court is should the defendant be allowed to trade with the name and image of Ramnath Goenka in view of the newspaper and to collect funds and other concerns,” the court said. “Prima facie, it seems the answer is negative.

The plaintiff has clearly made a case for ad-interim injunction in suit for perpetual injunction,” it said. The court directed the defendants to file affidavits responding to the suit and posted the matter for final hearing after six weeks.

According to Prashant Goenka's advocates, their client is a grandson of Ramnath Goenka's brother. They claimed Prashant admires Ramnath Goenka, a doyen of Indian journalism, since his childhood.