HC dismisses plea challenging Fadnavis' election; Rs 2 lakh fine imposed on petitioner

On Monday, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the petitioner challenging the election of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
According to a report in a leading daily, petitioner Suresh Rangari, through counsel Ashwin Ingole, had claimed Fadnavis had concealed information regarding an alleged atrocity complaint filed against him at Wardha district. The court held that there was no substance in the allegations and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The court asked Rangari to deposit the amount with High Court registry by November 29. The court also said that if Rangari failed to do so, a non-bailable warrant against him will be filed.
Earlier, a court on November 4 issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a plea alleging non-disclosure of two criminal cases by him in an election affidavit. The development came after the Supreme Court, on October 1, directed the magistrate's court to go ahead with the application filed by city-based lawyer Satish Uke seeking initiation of criminal proceedings against Fadnavis in the matter.
The magistrate's court on November 4 said the case would be held as a summary criminal case, and issued notice to Fadnavis. The chief minister has been given time till December 4 to respond to the notice.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)