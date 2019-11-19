HC dismisses plea challenging Fadnavis' election; Rs 2 lakh fine imposed on petitioner

On Monday, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the petitioner challenging the election of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to a report in a leading daily, petitioner Suresh Rangari, through counsel Ashwin Ingole, had claimed Fadnavis had concealed information regarding an alleged atrocity complaint filed against him at Wardha district. The court held that there was no substance in the allegations and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The court asked Rangari to deposit the amount with High Court registry by November 29. The court also said that if Rangari failed to do so, a non-bailable warrant against him will be filed.