Have Mumbai Petrol, Diesel Prices Dropped After US-Iran Ceasefire? Here’s What Changed |

A major geopolitical breakthrough has brought cheer to global markets, with crude oil prices witnessing a sharp decline after the United States announced a ceasefire with Iran. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, has eased supply concerns, leading to a steep fall of nearly 14 to 20 percent in crude prices in a single day.

Brent crude dropped to around 91.88 dollars per barrel, while WTI crude fell to nearly 91.05 dollars, marking one of the sharpest single day declines in recent times.

Why Mumbai is not seeing immediate relief

Despite the global dip, petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai have remained largely unchanged. As of April 8, petrol in the city is priced at Rs 104.21 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 92.15.

Experts explain that fuel prices in India do not react instantly to global changes. Oil is purchased in advance through futures contracts, and several factors including refining costs, transportation, and taxes influence retail pricing.

As a result, even though crude prices have fallen significantly, the impact on fuel pumps is gradual.

Marginal changes across cities

While Mumbai has seen no significant change, other cities have recorded minor reductions. In some parts of the country, petrol and diesel prices have dipped by 11 paise to 35 paise per litre.

Cities such as Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Patna have reported slight relief, but the overall reduction remains modest compared to the global drop in crude prices.

Impact on Mumbai commuters

For Mumbai’s daily commuters, including office goers, taxi drivers, and autorickshaw operators, the lack of immediate relief continues to strain monthly budgets. Fuel expenses form a significant part of daily costs in a city heavily dependent on road transport.

With summer travel picking up and transport demand rising, expectations for a price cut remain high among residents.

Hope for gradual easing

Market experts believe that if crude prices remain stable at lower levels, fuel prices in Mumbai and across India could see a gradual reduction in the coming weeks.

For now, however, the sharp global fall has translated into only a marginal benefit at the pump, leaving Mumbaikars waiting for more substantial relief.

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