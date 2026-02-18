'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party Maharashtra chief Abu Asim Azmi on Wednesday condemned the Maharashtra government’s decision to scrap the 5 per cent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education, calling it “hateful and communal.”

While speaking to IANS, Azmi said, "In 2014, the Congress and NCP government announced 5% reservation for Muslims in employment and education, but the Government Resolution (GR) was not properly implemented. If they truly wanted, they could have issued the GR..."

The statement comes as the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government cancelled the 5 per cent reservation to members of the Muslim community in jobs and education. A Government Resolution (GR) was issued to this effect on Tuesday, as the previous ordinance about the 5 per cent reservation has lapsed and there is an interim court stay on that decision.

The previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 per cent quota to Marathas and 5 per cent to Muslims.

AIMIM leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Maharashtra government over its decision to cancel five per cent quota for Muslims, saying the ruling party does not want youths from the minority community to become IAS and IPS officers.

They want Muslim youths to run autorickshaws, wash their cars and do such menial jobs only, he alleged.

Maulana Sajid Rashidi urged the Maharashtra CM to withdraw the decision and alleging it of snatching the rights of the poor. "The government has scrapped the 5 per cent reservation of Muslim, which was given on court's order, this proves that the how much faith these Hindutva people have on court, and the constitution. I want to ask the CM not to believe in enmity that much, as you have snatched the rights of the poor, so you should withdraw this decision..."