Has Salman Khan gifted Ranu Mandal a flat worth Rs 55 lakh?

Mumbai: After her video of ‘Ek pyaar ka naghma hai, became a hit on Internet overnight, there is no looking back for Ranu Mandal. She seems all set for a good time ahead in the Indian film industry.

She has started to receive playback signing offers from established musicians and a sort of stardom seems to have desceneded on her.

But the latest piece of news about her is that actor Salman Khan, who has a reputation of helping out struggling artistes, has given Ranu a house worth Rs 55 lakh.

After the news that Salman had gifted Ranu a house went viral, Salman's team was inundated with enquries to ascertain the fact. However, Salman's close aides have revealed that he has not gifted Ranu any house.

Ranu is currently having offers from several musicians. Himesh Reshammiya is one of the leading names who has sung a duet with Ranu, 'Teri meri kahani', for the upcoming movie 'Happy Hardy and Heer' produced by Himesh himself.

Since a short video clip of the song was posted on YouTube, it has received more than 1,08,000 views.

Ranu loved to sing as a kid. Nicknamed 'Baby Ranu', she would sing in a bar since she was three years old. After her husband's death, she was forced to return to Ranaghat, her hometown in West Bengal. Later, due to financial troubles, she earned a living by singing at Ranaghat railway station.

Meanwhile, a young man named Atindra Chakraborty shot a video of Ranu singing 'Ek pyaar ka nagma hai' and posted it on social media. The video went viral. Ranu's voice overwhelmed everyone on the Internet and she was a hit overnight.