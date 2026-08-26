Haryana Bhavan In Navi Mumbai, Maratha War Memorial In Panipat Proposed To Strengthen Maharashtra-Haryana Ties

Proposals for a Haryana Bhavan and Maratha War Memorial seek to strengthen cultural and trade links between Maharashtra and Haryana | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, August 26, 2026: A proposal to establish a Haryana Bhavan in Navi Mumbai and a Maratha War Memorial in Panipat has been put forward to strengthen trade, cultural and people-to-people ties between Maharashtra and Haryana.

The demands were raised during a programme attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at Hotel Taj in Mumbai on August 23. Haryana Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present, along with hundreds of traders.

Haryana Bhavan Proposed

Former Navi Mumbai deputy mayor Anil Kaushik urged the Maharashtra government to make a plot available through CIDCO for construction of a Haryana Bhavan in Navi Mumbai. The facility, he said, would provide accommodation and support to traders and residents from Haryana visiting Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra for business and other purposes.

Kaushik also called for the organisation of an annual Panipat Festival in Panipat to commemorate the historical and cultural ties between the two states.

Maratha War Memorial

Another demand was for the establishment of a Maratha War Memorial and Shaurya Sthal in Panipat to commemorate the valour and sacrifice of Maratha soldiers who fought in the historic battles of Panipat.

Kaushik said such initiatives would help strengthen cultural relations between Maharashtra and Haryana while also promoting awareness of their shared history.