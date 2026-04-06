Harbour Line Services Halted After OHE Wire Failure Between Nerul And Juinagar Stations

Mumbai: Harbour Line train services were disrupted for nearly two hours on Sunday evening after an overhead equipment (OHE) wire failure between Nerul and Juinagar stations.
The incident occurred around 8:06 pm, forcing suspension of Panvel–CSMT local services and halting several trains in the section. Railway staff rushed to the site and carried out emergency repair work.
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Power supply was restored and OHE was declared safe at 9:53 pm, following which train services gradually resumed. The disruption caused inconvenience to evening commuters on the Harbour Line.
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