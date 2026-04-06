 Harbour Line Services Halted After OHE Wire Failure Between Nerul And Juinagar Stations
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Harbour Line Services Halted After OHE Wire Failure Between Nerul And Juinagar Stations

Harbour Line train services were disrupted for nearly two hours on Sunday after an overhead equipment (OHE) wire failure between Nerul and Juinagar at 8:06 pm. According to railway officials, Panvel–CSMT locals were suspended as repair work began. Power was restored and services resumed gradually by 9:53 pm, inconveniencing evening commuters.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
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Harbour Line Services Hit By OHE Failure, Trains Disrupted For 2 Hours | Representative Image

Mumbai: Harbour Line train services were disrupted for nearly two hours on Sunday evening after an overhead equipment (OHE) wire failure between Nerul and Juinagar stations.

The incident occurred around 8:06 pm, forcing suspension of Panvel–CSMT local services and halting several trains in the section. Railway staff rushed to the site and carried out emergency repair work.

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Power supply was restored and OHE was declared safe at 9:53 pm, following which train services gradually resumed. The disruption caused inconvenience to evening commuters on the Harbour Line.

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