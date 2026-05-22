Harbour AC Locals Drive 65 Per Cent Surge In Passenger Traffic And Revenue Within 15 Days On Mumbai’s Central Railway

Mumbai commuters increasingly opt for Harbour AC local trains as Central Railway records sharp growth in ridership and earnings after service expansion | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 21: The Harbour line AC local services of Central Railway have witnessed a major rise in commuter demand, with both passenger traffic and revenue increasing by nearly 65 per cent within just 15 days of adding more services. The sharp growth reflects the increasing preference among daily commuters for faster and more comfortable travel options on Mumbai’s suburban network.

The Harbour AC local services were introduced on January 26, 2026. Following an encouraging response from passengers, Central Railway added 14 more AC services from May 1. With this expansion, the total number of AC local services across the Mumbai suburban section has gone up to 108, including 80 on the Main line and 28 on the Harbour corridor.

Ridership and revenue surge

Railway data shows that between April 16 and April 30, nearly 2.34 lakh passengers travelled by Harbour AC locals. After the additional services were introduced, ridership surged to 3.86 lakh passengers between May 1 and May 15 — an increase of 64.97 per cent. Revenue also recorded a significant jump during the same period. Earnings from Harbour AC local services rose from Rs 1.18 crore to Rs 1.96 crore, marking a 66.43 per cent increase.

Officials said the figures indicate that Harbour AC locals are steadily becoming a preferred choice for commuters looking for a premium and less crowded journey.

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Ticket-checking drives intensified

At the same time, the Mumbai Division has intensified special ticket-checking drives in AC locals to curb ticketless and irregular travel. Railway teams are conducting regular inspections at stations and inside trains, with strict penalties being imposed on violators.

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