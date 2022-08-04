Har Ghar Tiranga: Former Vashi corporator distributes national flags; see pics | FPJ Photo

In order to mark the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' or 75 years of Indian Independence celebrations, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign encourages hoisting the national flag at every household between August 13 and 15. The idea is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

FPJ Photo

As part of our efforts to ensure maximum participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi distributed flags in housing societies, to shop owners and among residents free of cost.

FPJ Photo

“Societies should actively take part in making the campaign a grand success by hoisting the flag at their building gate from August 13 to 15. Let us all come together to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence and show our love for the nation by hoisting the Indian National Flag in each home and building,” said Gaikwad. She added that if anyone needs the national flag, they can contact her.