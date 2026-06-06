Haircuts To Get Expensive Across Maharashtra As Barbers' Association Hikes Grooming Charges; Check New Rates Here

Barber's Shop (Representational image) |

Mumbai: Getting a haircut or shave in Maharashtra will now burn a slightly bigger hole in customers' pockets after the state's barber community announced a 20 per cent increase in charges for several grooming services. The revised rates came into effect from Saturday and are expected to impact more than one lakh barber shops across the state.

The rate hike has been implemented by the Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal, which said rising operational costs and increasing prices of salon consumables forced the community to revise charges ahead of its usual schedule.

Details On New Rates

Under the new pricing structure, a standard haircut will now cost Rs 180, while a shave has been fixed at Rs 120. Customers seeking beard trimming services will have to pay Rs 150, as reported by PTI.

Other grooming services have also become more expensive. A head massage will now cost Rs 180, while hair washing has been priced at Rs 120. Premium services have witnessed steeper rates, with facial treatments starting at Rs 700 and hair spa services costing around Rs 600.

According to representatives of the barber community, the increase is linked to rising costs of products and materials used in salons, including grooming supplies and consumables. Explaining the decision, Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal functionary Shyam Askarkar said that the community generally revises rates once every two years, typically in January. However, the sharp increase in operating expenses compelled salon owners to undertake a mid-term revision this time.

"Generally, we revise the rates in January after a gap of two years. However, this time we were compelled to revise them mid-term due to the sharp increase in the prices of consumables and other materials used in salons," Askarkar said, as quoted by PTI.

West Asia Crisis Behind Rising Costs

The organisation attributed the rising costs partly to global economic uncertainty and the ongoing tensions in West Asia, including the Iran-US conflict, which it claims have impacted prices of several goods used in day-to-day salon operations.

Maharashtra is estimated to have over one lakh barber shops, making the revision significant for both salon operators and customers. The new rates are expected to be adopted by a large number of neighbourhood salons across urban and rural areas of the state.

However, the Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal clarified that the revised rates do not apply to premium or luxury salons, which typically charge substantially higher prices. In many high-end salons, haircut charges already start at around Rs 500 and can go much higher depending on the service offered.

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