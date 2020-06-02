Haircut and shaving may cost you 20-40% more in Mumbai

Mumbai: Be ready to pay more for a haircut, shaving, facial and hair colour as the rates are expected to rise anywhere between 20 and 40 per cent after the salons are opened. Even though the lockdown 5.0 guidelines issued on Sunday has clearly said that salons will remain shut till June 30, few salon owners in Greater Mumbai confirmed that the rate hike is inevitable.

For hair cut, it will be Rs 170-200 from the present Rs 100, for shaving Rs 80-100 from Rs 40-50, for facial Rs 800-1000 from Rs 500-700 while for hair colour Rs 600-700 from Rs 300-500.

A salon owner from Dadar told FPJ, ’’The revision in rates is necessary because of the closure of shops due to lockdown our finances have dried up. The job cut is inevitable. On top of it, we have to incur additional expenses on sanitizers, masks and if made mandatory on procurement of personal protection equipment.’’ He said that due to social distancing norm, the number of customers to be permitted at a time will reduce which will impact the daily collection.

Another salon owner from Chembur said to avoid crowd, they may consider entertaining customers through appointments. He reiterated they will have to strictly implement social distancing and hygiene norms while wearing a mask by the salon employees and customer will be mandatory. He hoped that the government may allow the opening of their shops soon.