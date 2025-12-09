GYF 2025 Concludes On A Culture-Shifting High At Jio World Garden As Thousands Celebrate Purpose and Youth Power

The sixth edition of the Global Youth Festival (GYF), commemorating the 25th anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, concluded on an inspiring high at Jio World Garden, where thousands of young participants gathered to celebrate purpose, passion, and collective upliftment.

The 2025 Mumbai chapter marked GYF’s largest edition yet, offering more than 60 immersive experiences across six thematic arenas. The festival reflected the diversity of youth expression wisdom, wellbeing, adventure, arts, culture, music, mindfulness, leadership, and social impact.

India’s Biggest Sober Festival Showcases Innovation in Wellness and Social Impact

Recognised as India’s biggest sober festival, GYF 2025 was supported by the Maharashtra government’s Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Department of Cultural Affairs.

This edition introduced standout attractions including the Innerverse a blend of art, technology, and sonic storytelling Wisdom Masterclasses, and the Love and Care Arena, which showcased hands-on social impact initiatives involving women empowerment, child education, rural upliftment, and environmental sustainability.

SRMD founder Gurudev Rakeshji’s Wisdom Masterclass urged the youth to “take a U-turn within,” offering three fundamental questions as a guide to inner exploration.

SRMD vice president Atmarpit Nemiji delivered a stirring address urging young attendees to be “wiser, lighter, meditators, and donors of love.”

Thought Leaders, Artists, and Celebrities Inspire Youth

The event featured high-impact speakers and notable attendees such as Malaika Arora, Dipali Goenka, Diipa Büller-Khosla, Sarvesh Sashi, Saloni Anand, Nilesh Shah, Kaushik Shaparia, Damodar Mall, and Karan Sawhney.

GYF also drew crowds with its visually striking experiences—the largest outdoor sound healing session, an EDM yoga movement flow, and an adventure thrill zone with neon-karts, inflatable obstacle courses, bouldering walls, neon-pickleball, and life-size games.

The Main Stage became the festival’s heartbeat, featuring performances by Stebin Ben, Backstage Siblings, the Mahadevan Brothers, and indie favourites Last Minute India, turning music into a unifying force.

Youth Volunteers Drive ‘Shift Within’ Movement

Festival coordinator Dr. Alok Shah said, “This edition of GYF was built on the passion of young volunteers who led with empathy, awareness, and commitment. You could feel it in every arena. It may have lasted only a weekend, but for many, something shifted permanently.”

Organisers announced that GYF will next be hosted in Kolkata on December 14, followed by an international edition in New York next year.

