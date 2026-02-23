Gurugram Overtakes Mumbai In Rs 10 Crore Plus Luxury Home Sales, Records Rs 24,120 Crore Deals | Representational Image

Gurugram has edged past Mumbai in the total sales value of homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above, emerging as the country’s fastest growing ultra luxury housing market in 2025.

According to a report by Sotheby’s International Realty in collaboration with CRE Matrix, the city recorded transactions worth Rs 24,120 crore in the premium housing segment during the year.

Record Breaking Year For Ultra Luxury Segment

The report describes 2025 as a watershed year for Gurugram’s high end residential market. Nearly 1,494 homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above were sold over a 12-month period, the highest annual figure ever recorded in the city.

The overall transaction value has risen sharply, increasing six times from Rs 4,004 crore in 2023 to more than Rs 24,000 crore in 2025. This dramatic jump reflects growing appetite among affluent buyers for large, exclusive properties.

Gurugram Surpasses Mumbai

In terms of transaction value for ultra luxury homes, Gurugram has overtaken Mumbai, traditionally regarded as India’s most expensive housing market. Sales volumes have surged almost tenfold within two years, from 155 units in 2023 to nearly 1,500 units in 2025.

The report attributes this surge to strong domestic wealth creation, rising participation of high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and increasing global investor confidence in the city’s real estate landscape.

Demand For Larger Living Spaces

Homes sold in 2025 averaged around 5,000 square feet, indicating a clear preference for expansive living spaces. Properties ranging between 4,000 and 6,000 square feet accounted for the largest share in value terms, while residences exceeding 8,000 square feet contributed nearly 22 per cent of the total transaction value.

The data underscores how Gurugram is rapidly redefining India’s luxury housing narrative.

