Guru Purnima 2026: Andhra Devotee Donates ₹1.05 Crore Diamond-Studded Golden Crown To Sai Baba At Shirdi; Video Surfaces |

Shirdi: A Sai devotee from Andhra Pradesh donated a diamond-studded golden crown worth Rs 1.05 crore to Sai Baba at the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan in Shirdi on the occasion of Guru Purnima, offering it as Guru Dakshina.

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Devotee Presents Ornate Crown

A video shared by IANS on X on Tuesday showed the devotee's family carrying the ornate crown to the Sansthan office before formally presenting it to the temple trust. The footage also captured trust officials unveiling the crown, which is adorned with diamonds and other precious stones.

The offering coincided with the beginning of Guru Purnima festivities in Shirdi, one of the most significant annual celebrations for Sai Baba devotees. The festival commenced with a grand ceremonial procession featuring Sai Baba's idol, the holy scripture (Pothi) and the Veena. Senior officials of the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust participated in the traditional procession alongside hundreds of devotees.

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Guru Purnima Celebrations Begin

This year's Guru Purnima celebrations are being held from July 28 to July 30. The festival is among the three most important annual events observed at the Shirdi temple, where devotees revere Sai Baba as their Sadguru (spiritual master).

As part of the celebrations, the temple has organised an Akhand Parayan, a continuous reading of the Sai Satcharita, beginning at Dwarkamai. Every morning, a ceremonial procession of Sai Baba's idol and the holy palakhi is taken out immediately after the Kakad Aarti, drawing large crowds of devotees from across the country.

The main day of Guru Purnima falls on July 29, when the Samadhi Mandir will remain open round the clock to facilitate darshan for the expected surge of pilgrims. The Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust has made elaborate arrangements to manage the heavy footfall during the festival, including crowd management, security and extended temple services.

Guru Purnima is celebrated by devotees as an occasion to express gratitude to their spiritual guide through prayers, offerings and acts of devotion. Donations made during the festival are regarded as Guru Dakshina, symbolising respect and reverence for the guru.

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