Greater development is possible only through better use of data: Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

G20 Sherpa of India Mr Amitabh Kant on Tuesday at the Development Working Group meeting here said that data generation, analysis, communication and application of artificial intelligence on the available data is essential if a developing country is to develop. Therefore, a competition will be created for the development of each district and change will be seen in various fields.

“When the administration implements welfare schemes for common citizens with the available relevant data, they can be implemented effectively. Now a competitive environment has been created for good governance which ultimately benefits the common citizens. However, since all the data for this is scattered, it is necessary to collect it together and use it properly to directly benefit the citizens,’’ said Mr Kant. Along with this, a good governance data quality index should be continuously checked., he added.

Union Minister of State Rajiv Chandrasekhar said that with an emphasis on data-related capacity-building in developing countries, India's ' digital payments ' system has brought about a massive change in the lives of citizens thanks to cutting-edge technology and public-private partnerships. He added that India has been able to transfer relief funds to the bank accounts of needy beneficiaries in just a few seconds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands in her video address said that economic progress can be achieved by using data. Financial inclusion is a powerful tool for the development of any country. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can be achieved through data planning.

Former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India Nandan Neelkeni said that schemes like Aadhaar and Jan Dhan will reach every citizen of the country through digital technology. Initiatives have been taken to create a capacity-building mechanism of ' G20 ' to bring about change in developing countries .

Meanwhile, Mr Kant said that the adoption of a new model for sustainable development is essential. ‘’India has the potential to become an important hub in the world in various fields such as technology, manufacturing, computer technology and information technology. For that purpose, India has to expand its manufacturing sector. Also, India needs to adopt new forms of development to meet the challenge of decarbonizing industrialization. India is moving in that direction,’’ he added.

‘’Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an emphasis on the use of electric vehicles in the country. India intends to make India fossil fuel free in its 75th year of independence. To move in this direction, India has to strive for development without carbon emissions. For this, every citizen has to change his behaviour and lifestyle. India is always trying to find new dimensions for development and it is through these efforts that the goal of sustainable development will be achieved,’’ asserted Mr Kant.