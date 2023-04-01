Grant Road Murder case: A survivor, who was stabbed thrice, recalls the fateful incident

Mumbai Crime: Video shows man on stabbing spree in Grant Road; 2 dead, 3 injured |

Mumbai: Prakash Waghmare (52) survived a nightmarish attack recently which has scarred him enough to never return to the place. Waghmare was among those people who Chetan Gala stabbed in the passageway of Parvati Mansion in Mumbai's Grant Road.

Gala went on stabbing spree after his estranged family refused to return which claimed three lives and two were hurt.

Waghmare, one of the two survivors, told Midday that the memories of that day still haunt him and give him nightmares. He said that he is scared of the place and has decided to leave the city. He recalled that he still does not know why Gala stabbed him.

Prakash Waghmare was discharged on Thursday

The 52-year-old was stabbed thrice by Gala; he was reportedly discharged from hospital on March 30 and received help from all. The Midday report stated that the hospital waived off his medical expenses while Parvati Mansion residents have provided him a room to recover and they give him food and medicines.

Reportedly, Waghmare slept in the passageway of the society and ran errands for residents.

Recalling the fateful day, he said he couldn't believe when he saw Ilaben Mistry lying in a pool of her blood. Her husband and another neighbour, an 18-year-old woman, died in the attack.

Waghmare said there's no clarity on whether Gala chose targets or randomly attacked people around him and narrated his last conversation with the attacker.

Elucidating on the same, Waghmare said that the last time he spoke to Gala, he asked him [Waghmare] to stop working at his house since he could not pay him anymore. He said it was the same time when his family left.

What happened on the fateful day?

Gala came out of his home at 3.30 pm on Friday and stabbed his neighbour Ilaben, police earlier told FPJ. Hearing his wife's cries, Jayendrabhai rushed out and was attacked.

The commotion attracted Snehal Brahmbhatt's attention; she and her daughter Jenil ran upstairs but were stabbed brutally by Gala who had also attacked his former house help.

Waghmare saved by neighbour

The former house help said he was stabbed thrice by Gala after which he picked up a pillow to use as his shield. Waghmare recalled that he had seen another neighbour Rakshaben and a 8-year-old boy but charged at Bramhabhatt instead.

Waghmare recalled that he stabbed Snehal multiple times and that he attacked Jenil probably when she tried to protect her mother.

He elaborated that Rakshaben had noticed him lying hurt right in front of her home and pulled him inside and locked the doors. He also said that she gave him first aid.