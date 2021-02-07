'Govt will consider barring such people from speaking at events': Maha DCM Ajit Pawar on Sharjeel Usmani speech row

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded action against the organisers of the Elgar Parishad for "supporting" Sharjeel Usmani.

In a tweet, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the Elgar Parishad was creating divisions in society. "By supporting Usmani's anti Hindu comments, Elgar Parishad proves what its real motives are," Upadhye tweeted.

Reportedly, the Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan, the organising body of Elgar Parishad 2021, in a statement said it was "firmly standing with Sharjeel Usmani".

The statement said "activist Sharjeel Usmani is a 23- year-old Muslim student" and "the Muslim part of his identity had to be mentioned because the perverted, vile and violent reaction to Sharjeel's speech is solely because of his religion". It said "the Brahminical element" had created "hoopla around one statement in Sharjeel Usmani's speech".

Besides, the Pune Police on February 2 registered a case under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion etc) against Usmani on the complaint of a BJP youth wing leader.