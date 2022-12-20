Govt continues assurance of not proceeding with delimitation process for BMC elections

CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday continued its assurance given to the Bombay High Court that it would not proceed with the delimitation process for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections till January 5.

Two petitions in HC challenging government ordinance

The HC is hearing in two petitions filed by two former councillors – Raju Pednekar and Sameer Desai – challenging an ordinance issued by the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Aug 8 reversing the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to go ahead with the delimitation of BMC wards.

On November 30, the state government assured that it would not proceed with the delimitation process for the BMC till the court hears a plea on December 20.

On Tuesday, the government told a division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Gauri Godse that it was extending its assurance till January 5.

The HC has kept the petition for hearing on January 3.

Current govt reversed MVA's decision

In 2021, the MVA initiated the delimitation process and increased the number of electoral wards from 227 to 236.

However, on August 8, present government reducing the number to wards to 227. On September 8, the ordinance was replaced by the Act.

Maha govt's decision against constitution: petitioner

Former corporator belonging to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Pednekar, had approached the HC after the Supreme Court granted him the liberty to withdraw his plea and move the Bombay High Court regarding the issue.

He sought quashing of the government’s decision stating that it was against the Constitution. Pending the hearing of his plea, he sought a stay on the decision. Further he prayed that the State Election Commission (SEC) conduct the BMC elections based on delimitation conducted earlier, as per the Supreme Court’s orders on May 4 and July 20.

HC had dismissed pleas challenging MVA decision

His plea contended that in February, the HC had dismissed pleas against the delimitation initiated by the MVA government and increasing the BMC wards to 236. It was after this, that the SEC published a final notification in the official gazette.

The government has contended that the plea has been filed with “ulterior motives”.