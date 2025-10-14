Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect

Bombay High Court grants bail to three accused, including prime suspect Virendrasinh Tawade, in the Govind Pansare murder case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to three persons, including prime accused Virendrasinh Tawade, arrested in connection with the killing of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Govind Pansar in 2015.

Bench Grants Relief To Tawade, Kalaskar, And Kale

Besides Tawade, Justice SG Dige of the HC's Kolhapur circuit bench also granted bail to two other accused -- Sharad Kalaskar and Amol Kale.

Kalaskar To Remain In Jail Due To Dabholkar Case Conviction

Tawade and Kale will walk out of prison. However, Kalaskar will continue to remain in jail as he had been convicted in the 2013 case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar's murder. His appeal against conviction is pending before the HC.

HC To Issue Detailed Bail Order Later

While granting bail to three accused, justice Dige said he would pass a detailed order later. “The applications (filed by the accused for bail) are allowed. I will pass a detailed order later," he said.

The court refused to stay the bail order on a request by an advocate appearing for Pansare’s family. .

Details Of The 2015 Kolhapur Attack

Pansare, 82, was shot on February 16, 2015, in Kolhapur while returning home from his morning walk with his wife, Uma. The attackers, who were on a motorcycle, fired multiple rounds before fleeing. Pansare succumbed to his injuries on February 20 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, while his wife survived after receiving medical treatment.

Six Other Accused Granted Bail Earlier This Year

On January 29, the HC had granted bail to six other accused in the case – Sachin Andure, Ganesh Miskin, Amit Degvekar, Amit Baddi, Bharat Kurane and Vasudev Suryavanshi – on the grounds of long incarceration and the fact that the trial is not likely to be completed in the near future.

Investigation Transferred To ATS After Lack Of Progress

Initially, the case was probed by the Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur. Dissatisfied with the lack of progress in tracing the shooters, Pansare's family had sought the case's transfer to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

ATS Continues Trial Against 10 Accused

On August 3, 2022, the high court transferred the investigation from the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID’s) Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Maharashtra ATS, observing there was "no headway" or "breakthrough" in the case.

Also Watch:

The ATS identified 12 accused, and charges related to murder, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy were framed against 10 of them under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The trial against these 10 accused is on. Two shooters are still absconding.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/