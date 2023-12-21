Govind Pansare Assasination: ATS Seeks Extension; Bombay High Court Monitors Investigation Progress

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has sought more time to complete its probe in the 2015 murder of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Govind Pansare.

The ATS sought one month more to finish the probe after the Bombay High Court chided it for going slow in the investigation.

On February 16, 2015, Pansare was shot in Kolhapur and he succumbed to injuries on February 20. The high court has been monitoring the probe in the case following a plea by Pansare’s family. Smita Pansare, slain leader’s daughter, had filed a plea in the high court and sought transfer of the probe contending that the masterminds behind the killing and the shooters are still unidentified and at large.

Bombay HC transferred probe to ATS

The high court, on August 3, 2022, had transferred the probe to the ATS from the State Crime Investigation Department (CID), on Smita Pansare’s plea observing that there has been “no headway” or “break through” in the case.

Initially, the ATS sought three months to complete the probe. However, following a stern remark from the high court, ATS sought one month more.

“What are you going to do in one, what you couldn’t do in four months?,” said a division bench headed by Justice Ajay Gadkari.

ATS seeks more time again

In June this year, the high court granted three months to the agency to complete the probe. The agency had claimed it had got some leads and hence sought more time. Since then the plea has been heard on a few occasions, when ATS seeks more time.

Initially, the case was probed by local police and later transferred to the State CID.

Two accused, Sharad Kalaskar and Bikram Bhave, have opposed the continuation of the monitoring of the probe by the HC saying that it has deleterious impact on the trial. However, the high court turned down the contention saying that the accused did not have a right to an audience with regard to investigation.