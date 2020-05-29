Governor's austerity measures at Raj Bhavan to aid COVID-19 relief work

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday, announced a series of austerity measures to reduce the expenses of Raj Bhavan so as to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures. Some of them include no new construction work, postponement in the purchase of new cars, cancellation of reception on August 15, and no new recruitment in the Raj Bhavan.

Governor's move comes a month after the state government, due to the delicate state of finances, had announced a slew of austerity measures, including 67 per cent cut in planned expenditure, no transfers and promotions, and no new capex and construction works. This was announced because the government is already facing a revenue shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it is estimated to be at least Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Against this backdrop, the governor's measures are important as the Raj Bhavan gets Rs 10 crore annually from the state government.

The governor has instructed that no new capital works are to be undertaken. There will not be any new major construction / repairing works in Raj Bhavan. Only ongoing works will be continued and completed. The Independence Day Reception to be held on August 15, 2020, at Raj Bhavan, Pune, will be cancelled.

There will be no new regular recruitment in Raj Bhavan until further orders. The proposal for the purchase of a new car for the Raj Bhavan was deferred.

The practice of offering gifts/mementos to VVIPS will be discontinued until further order. The practice of welcoming VIP visitors with bouquets will be discontinued. Guest house rooms at Raj Bhavan should not be decorated with vases and flower pots.

Meetings and interactions with vice chancellors and various officers to be conducted via video conference to avoid any expenses on travel. It is estimated that these measures will save nearly 10 to 15 percent of the budget of the Raj Bhavan in the current financial year.

The governor has already contributed his one month salary and further pledged 30 per cent of his salary for one year to the PM Cares Fund for COVID-19.

In the governor’s estimation, these austerity measures will be a small but significant contribution to save resources that can be used to reduce the sufferings of the people in the backdrop of the situation arisen because of COVID-19.