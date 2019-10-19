Government to auction Iqbal Mirchi’s property

Mumbai: Mumbai-based properties of gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who died a few years ago, will be auctioned by the ministry of finance. Mirchi was known as the right hand man of the fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

A public notice of conducting auction on November 19 of two properties located in Santa Cruz (West) has been issued by the government. The reserve price of two flats is Rs 3.45 crore. The auction will be held at the office of Competent Authority in Nariman Point.

The properties are flat number 501 and 502 in Milton Apartments on Juhu Tara Road, Santa Cruz West. As per the society records, the area of both these flats is 1,245 square feet.

A notice regarding the same was issued by the Office of Competent Authority and Administrator, the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), Mumbai. The notice also mentions other four properties, however, their ownership title couldn’t be ascertained.

After the government confiscated these two flats, Heena Kauser, wife of Mirchi, had fought a legal battle in the SC. The auction will be held in three formats, which include e-auction, opening of tenders and public auctions. The properties will be open for inspection on November 7 and 8.