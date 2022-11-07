e-Paper Get App
Government mooted proposal to create film city between Mumbai, Thane: CM Eknath Shinde

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
CM EKnath Shinde | PTI Photo
The Maharashtra government will work on planning a film city between Mumbai and Thane cities to provide a wider platform to artists, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said.

Speaking at an event on Sunday where noted Marathi theatre actor Prashant Damle was felicitated for the 12,500th show of his play 'Eka Lagnachi Gosht', Shinde said the state government will support Marathi theatre and cinema.

"There is a lot of shooting happening in Thane too," he said, adding that a film city will be planned between Mumbai and Thane. Thane is located 23 km from the state capital.

Shinde also also said a nodal officer would be appointed to review and inspect the condition of drama auditoriums and take necessary steps to improve them.

A recommendation has been forwarded to the Centre to confer the Padma award on Damle, the CM added.

