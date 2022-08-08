Govandi murder-suicide: Family wanted to move to Canada | File Photo

Over 10 days after a couple and their two children were found dead at their Govandi residence, the police have found that the deceased man, Shakeel Khan, 34, was dejected over not being able to immigrate to Canada and give a better life to his family. His wife Raiziya, 25, was pregnant with their third child.

Based on circumstantial evidence, the police had concluded that Khan had poisoned his family on July 29, before dying by hanging.

Officials said that their neighbours consistently heard the family talking about their ‘Canada plans’ with their relatives and were optimistic about the move.

Inquiries have also revealed that Khan, who ran a small general store in the area, was upset that he couldn’t contribute towards the expenses of a close relative’s wedding owing to his low income.

A Shivaji Nagar police officer said that Khan was trying hard to save enough money for the past seven to eight months to be able to immigrate. “Despite his best attempts, the plans didn’t materialise and he was extremely disappointed,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the poison used is yet to be identified through the forensic analysis of the viscera, though the police had found bottles of phenyl near the bodies.

The police have, for the moment, registered accidental death reports and are conducting further inquiries.