Govandi Forum Gives 15-Day Ultimatum To Governor, CM Seeking Criminal Action Against BMC Officials Over Deaths | File Pic

Mumbai: The Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Maharashtra Governor and the Chief Minister, demanding criminal action against senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials over two recent civic fatalities in Mumbai. The forum has warned that it will organise a massive protest and move the Bombay High Court if its demands are ignored.

Two Fatalities in 48 Hours: Tree Collapse and Manhole Fall

In a legal notice sent through Advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, the forum has sought the immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against senior IAS officers, ward officials and chief engineers, alleging culpable homicide and criminal negligence. The notice has also been addressed to the Chief Secretary, citing provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The demands follow two fatal incidents that occurred within 48 hours. On June 30, 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastava was killed after a tree collapsed onto his school bus in Chembur. Two days later, Aslam Shaikh died after falling into an uncovered and damaged manhole on Khairani Road in Sakinaka.

Junior Staff Suspension Called Scapegoating by Forum

The forum has alleged that both deaths were preventable and resulted from prolonged administrative negligence rather than adverse weather conditions. It has accused the civic administration of ignoring repeated complaints regarding hazardous trees, unsafe road concretisation and open manholes.

The notice also criticises the BMC's decision to suspend junior field staff following the incidents. According to the forum, the action amounts to scapegoating lower-level employees while shielding senior decision-makers. It has demanded that the suspended employees be reinstated with full back wages and clean service records.

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The forum has further called for an independent inquiry instead of an internal departmental investigation. It has proposed a committee comprising retired High Court judges, technical experts from IIT Bombay and independent structural engineers to complete its investigation within 90 days and make its findings public.

Among its other demands are a city-wide structural and environmental safety audit, immediate action to secure open manholes and hazardous trees, and preservation of all relevant evidence, including CCTV footage and maintenance records.

The forum warned that failure to comply within 15 days would result in a "Maha Morcha" to the BMC headquarters and Mantralaya, besides a public interest litigation and criminal writ petition before the Bombay High Court seeking punitive action against those found responsible.

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