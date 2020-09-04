Goregaon man molests 10-yr-old daughter, held

A 34-year-old Goregaon resident allegedly molested his minor daughter on multiple occasions, following which he was arrested on Monday by the Bangur Nagar Police.

The 10-year-old's mother learnt about her husband’s heinous crime and immediately lodged a police complaint.

According to police, the accused, who works as a daily wage labourer lived in a slum at Bangur Nagar in Goregaon (W), with his wife and daughter. Last week, he molested the minor when; his wife had gone out to buy groceries at a local market.

The victim said in a statement to the police that her father was in an inebriated state when he allegedly touched her inappropriately and molested her.

The minor said that her father often touched her inappropriately when nobody was around.

However, this time she confided in her mother and shared her ordeal. “Shocked by the incident, the victim and her mother immediately approached the Bangur Nagar Police and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, the father was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In her statement, the mother also stated that her husband often got physical and violent under the influence of alcohol, but she kept mum for the sake of her daughter.

Acting on the First Information Report (FIR), Bangur Nagar Police arrested the man on Monday and produced him at a local magistrate court, where he was remanded in police custody.