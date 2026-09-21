Goregaon Interfaith Dialogue Calls For Collective Action On Social Justice & Equality | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: An inter-religious dialogue held on Sunday in Goregaon called for members of different religious and cultural traditions to work together for political, social and economic justice through peaceful means.

The meeting, organised by the Bombay Catholic Sabha on the theme “Collaboration for Social Justice”, featured speakers representing different religious traditions. Glenn Suares, chairperson of the St Joseph’s BCS unit, recalled the social work of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, St Francis of Assisi and Mahatma Gandhi, noting that they followed different religious paths yet worked towards equality, social justice, fraternity and human dignity.

Faith leaders discuss justice

Prakash Noronha, deanery councillor of BCS, spoke about the need for people of all faiths to stand united for social justice. He highlighted the organisation’s recent activities, including voter registration, youth education and career support, promoting active citizenship and environmental initiatives.

Dr Harsha Badkar, academician, philosopher and retired college administrator, spoke about Hinduism and the need to address caste discrimination. She said Hindu thought, in its original form, teaches unity and equality, citing reformers and saints who challenged social divisions.

Advocate Irfan Engineer, social activist and human rights defender, spoke about equality under the Constitution and the importance of protecting the rights of every citizen. Father S M Michael, a Catholic priest, sociologist and cultural anthropologist, explained the Christian understanding of justice as equality and fairness for individuals and communities that have experienced discrimination.

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Discussion on constitutional values

Dr Gautam Nikam, retired RBI professional, educator and social-religious activist, spoke about Buddhist values of justice, compassion and freedom from suffering. Recalling the Buddha’s teachings, he said birth or occupation does not make one person superior to another.

The discussion covered Freedom of Religion Acts, FCRA, caste, reservation and the rights of marginalised communities. Speakers opposed forced conversion while affirming the right of every individual to choose and practise their faith.

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“We must keep building links with other communities, understand our Constitution and work together for social justice. We need more forums where people can discuss difficult issues without violence,” said Dolphy D’Souza, spokesperson, BCS.

Tree plantation initiative

A tree plantation initiative was held to commemorate St Francis of Assisi, the Roman Catholic patron saint of ecology.

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