Google listing: Many numbers taken down from site to avert scams

In a major step to avert conmen editing the phone numbers on Google listings and conning hundreds of people of their hard earned money, Google has initiated action against the fraudulent numbers listed on several websites, after the Maharashtra cyber police wrote to them.

Maharashtra cyber cell and Mumbai police were flooded with complaints of people having fallen prey to the con and becoming victims of cheating due to replacing of numbers on wine shops listing on the internet search engines.

In a recent media interaction, Google India Director (Trust and Safety) Saikat Mitra had said, after the police repeatedly notified them about the misuse of contact number editing option, they had stopped the feature and have identified the numbers that were wrongly edited for cheating purposes. Moreover, these identified numbers were reported to the local police and telephone operators, urging them to block it right away.

The most hit institutions by this listing scam were banks, wine shops and event planners. “Considering the urgency of having calls made to frauds, instead of banks, the community editing option for bank’s contact details on the search engine was disabled last month. However, as this option was blocked, fraudsters moved to wine shops and event planners listings,” Mitra had said. Google has now removed the pictures on some listings, while certain wine shops have written warnings such as “Don’t call on the numbers posted on images” along with the listings.