Goodwin case: EoW team reaches Kerala, owners at large

Thane: The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) team of Thane police on Saturday reached Kerala to conduct an enquiry with the Chairman and owners of Goodwin Jewellers Suneel Kumar and Sudeesh Kumar’s family members. However, the EoW team could not trace the family members.

Meanwhile, another EoW team of Thane police opened Goodwin Thane store’s seal and conducted its investigation. A day before, a team opened the seal of the Domibivli branch and seized the accounts related documents, computer and hard disk, said police sources.

EoW officials who did not wish to be named said, “We are also trying to get the call details and video message that was released by the Chairman and owners Suneel and Sudeesh Kumar a few days back.”

Senior inspector from Noupada police station Anil Mangale said, “We are also at spot and gave protection while EoW conducted the panchnama.”

Nearly 5-10 EoW officials conducted the panchnama by way of recording a video of the store, one of a complaintant and officers.”

ACP SN Patil from EoW Thane said, “Around 3 pm on Saturday, a team comprising of 10 personnel reached the store and unlocked the branch’s shutter and entered it. There were no documents or gold ornaments inside the showroom.”