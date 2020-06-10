'Good on you Baby Obama': Mixed reaction on Twitter as Aaditya Thackeray announces change in Ministry of Environment's name

However, the Twitterati retweeted the tweet with funny captions. One of the users wrote, "You're a real agent of change, little Obama", while the other one said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is thinking to change the name of Shiv Sena.

The move got mixed reactions on Twitter. Few users praised the decision for considering the climate change while many of the users sarcastically said that the step will help Maharashtra in its fiight against COVID-19.

Check out the reactions here: