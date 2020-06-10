'Good on you Baby Obama': Mixed reaction on Twitter as Aaditya Thackeray announces change in Ministry of Environment's name

Today Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray announced on Twitter that the proposal for changing the name of the Department of Environment, to Department of Environment and Climate Change, was approved. Thackeray also thanked his cabinet colleagues for approving it.
In the tweet, the minister wrote that the decision moves the department to an active role in climate change mitigation.
However, the Twitterati retweeted the tweet with funny captions. One of the users wrote, "You're a real agent of change, little Obama", while the other one said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is thinking to change the name of Shiv Sena.
The move got mixed reactions on Twitter. Few users praised the decision for considering the climate change while many of the users sarcastically said that the step will help Maharashtra in its fiight against COVID-19.
Check out the reactions here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)