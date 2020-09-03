Good News: PMPML set to resume services after 5 months today; click here to know new rules for bus travel in Pune

Pune: Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is all set to resume its bus service today after the break of five months in the city.

The public transport service, however, will work according to the new standard operating procedure (SOP). The news SOP has been prepared keeping in mind all the safety procedures to be taken against COVID-19.

Here's how your travel by PMPML will look now:

Keeping the current COVID-19 outbreak in mind, buses have been modified and now they will have a transparent separation between the driver and passengers

Sanitiser spray for the driver and conductor apart from a mask and a face shield will be provided

At the important bus stops, temperature guns will be used to check the temperature of every passenger boarding the bus

Sanitiser bottle for passengers

Person below the age of 10 years or above 65 years are strictly prohibited from boarding the bus

Any passenger who is not wearing a mask will not be allowed to board the bus

To minimize the contact between passengers and conductor, a coin box will be kept in the bus

The bus will be washed every night

The bus will also be disinfected at big bus stops

Only 20 passengers will be allowed to board the bus - 17 sitting and three standing at a time

The passengers will sit in a zig-zag manner on alternate seats as per the marking on seats

In the first phase, 421 buses will ply on 190 routes in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and suburbs.

Check out this video to know how your travel by PMPML will look now: